Camila Cabello Confirms Summer 2020 Tour

Camila Cabello is set to play a full UK tour next summer.

The star has dominated 2019, with her single 'Señorita' (with Shawn Mendes) becoming a global success.

New album 'Romance' is out on December 6th, while next summer finds Camila touching down on UK soil.

The former Clash cover star opens the arena tour in Birmingham, before hitting Leeds, Manchester, and Glasgow.

Playing London's O2 Arena on June 11th, a pre-sale is open to fans who pre-order 'Romance' HERE.

General sale opens at 9am on November 29th.

Catch Camila Capello at the following shows:

June

1 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

2 Leeds First Direct Arena

4 Manchester Arena

8 Dublin 3Arena

9 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

11 London The O2

