BTS Confirm London Wembley Arena Show

BTS are a phenomenon.

The K-pop boy band have broken globally, becoming an internationally renowned success story.

The group will hit the road this summer, playing Los Angeles, Chicago, New Jersey, and Sao Paolo, before leaping across the Atlantic.

BTS will play London on June 1st, hitting Wembley Stadium for a one off UK show.

Part of a wider European trip - they're also playing Paris - tickets for the show go on sale on March 1st.

