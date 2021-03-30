BST Hyde Park 2021 Cancelled

BST Hyde Park will not go ahead in 2021.

The festival season seems to be hanging in the balance, with the road map out of lockdown building the hopes of some fans.

Issues surrounding insurance remain, however, meaning that some bigger events might not be able to go ahead as scheduled.

BST Hyde Park has just confirmed that this summer's shows will not take place, with organisers citing a "recent review of government advice".

Fans are being urged to retain their tickets, however, with Duran Duran and Pearl Jam expected to return in 2022.

Here's the full statement.

We are sad to announce that BST Hyde Park will not take place this July. However, we are happy to share that both @PearlJam and @duranduran will return next summer. Please read our full statement below or here: https://t.co/SjQTLHBQ7F



Sending you our love and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/meLjbk8kJJ â€” BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) March 30, 2021

