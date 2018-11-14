Britney Spears Goes On 'Indefinite Hiatus'

Britney Spears has announced she is to take an 'indefinite hiatus' from her music work.

The pop icon was due to kick off another huge Las Vegas residency this year, following some spectacular live shows in 2018 - including a rare UK visit.

However her 2019 plans have now been pushed back indefinitely, with Britney Spears taking a step back from music work to focus on her family.

The singer has revealed that her father, Jamie Spears, became ill two months ago and was forced to undergo life-saving surgery.

Resting in hospital, the news has caused Britney Spears to re-evaluate her current plans. As a result, her Britney: Domination run has been postponed indefinitely, with refunds available from point of purchase.

In a statement she said:

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me. Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you”.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.