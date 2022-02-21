Bring Me The Horizon's UK Tour Saw A 38% Reduction In Emissions

Bring Me The Horizon have hailed a 38% reduction in tour emissions.

The band's first post-pandemic tour took place in September, and saw them put in place actions to reduce their carbon footprint.

Running from September 20th to 26th, Bring Me The Horizon worked with a series of experts, who helped implement ways to reduce emissions.

As a result, the tour was a 38% reduction in touring production emissions, while 27.97 tonnes of CO2e were avoided.

A tour vehicles used HVO Renewable Diesel, while 3322 plastic bottles were prevented through back of house and tour bus use of water coolers and plastic bottle ban.

Attempting a cultural shift in touring, Bring Me The Horizon linked with Raw Power Management, United Talent Agency (UTA), Promoter Kilimanjaro, and venue The O2 Arena for the project.

Matt Ash, Raw Power Management said: “Working with an artist in BMTH and a tour production team that was fully behind the approach to sustainable touring was something that we absolutely endorsed and are keen to implement on all future touring whenever possible.”

- - -

Photo Credit: Conor McDonnell