Brighton Venue Sticky Mike's To Close

Brighton music hub Sticky Mike's is set to close at the end of this year.

The south coast venue is a fixture of Brighton's music scene, hosting far too many standout shows to mention.

Sadly, nothing lasts forever, and Sticky Mike's will close at the end of the year.

In a short statement staff explained that the team had tried various measures to keep the venue open, but "there are far too many issues that cannot be resolved to make carrying on viable..."

They explain: "For now though we will be planning a lot of VERY BIG parties as we plan to go out with an almighty BANG! Thanks to everyone who has supported us over the years, everyone who has played at the venue but most of all everyone who has just hung out and made the space what it is. More announcements soon."

Sticky Mike's closes on December 31st - here's the full statement.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.