Brick Lane Jazz Festival Launches

Brick Lane Jazz Festival is set to launch this spring.

The famed East London street has become one of the city's jazz hubs, with a number of venues moving to support musicians pushing the envelope.

Brick Lane Jazz Festival is a joint venture, featuring stages in Ninety One Living Room, Werkhaus, Cafe 1001 and Juju’s Bar & Stage, alongside Rough Trade East.

Running across April 22nd - 24th April, the line up is stellar, moving from club-focussed electronics through to free jazz via afrobeat and post-bop styles.

Blue Lab Beats will perform, alongside Yakul, Sheila Maurice Grey, the mighty Binker Golding, and the crew at Kansas Smitty’s.

Other names include Amy Gadiaga, Finn Carter Quartet, the acclaimed Waaju, Tjoe Man Cheung, and Tanhai Collective, amongst many others.

Tickets are on sale now.

Brick Lane Jazz Festival runs between April 22nd - 24th.

- - -