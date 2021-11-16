Bree Runway Announces Headline Tour

Bree Runway has laid out plans for her first ever headline tour.

The East London rapper is a force to be reckoned with, with her colourful persona matched to some hard-hitting word play.

A series of smash singles, international co-signs, and an appearance on Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' remix album have bolstered her case, and she goes into 2022 on potent form.

A few moments ago Bree Runway announced plans for her debut headline tour, kicking off in Manchester on March 10th.

Playing Birmingham's O2 Institute3 on March 11th, the short headline tour winds up in London's iconic Heaven club/venue on March 14th.

Tickets go on general sale from Thursday (November 18th) at 10am.

Catch Bree Runway at the following shows:

March

10 Manchester Club Academy

11 Birmingham O2 Institute3

14 London Heaven

- - -