Bonobo, Caribou To Open The Warehouse Project With One-Off Show

Bonobo and Caribou will play a special one-off show to open The Warehouse Project's upcoming season.

It's a remarkable double-header for the Manchester promoters, who aim to launch an incredible August Bank Holiday calendar.

Two of the biggest names in electronic music unite for the opening show, with Bonobo and Caribou performing live.

Taking place on August 26th, the one-off bill follows the Top Five release of Bonobo's recent album 'Fragments'.

Pre-sale to previous fans opens tomorrow - April 27th - at 10am. General ticket sale opens on April 28th at 10am.

Bonobo and Caribou hit The Warehouse Project on August 26th.

- - -