Bon Iver, Bikini Kill For Oslo's Øya Festival

Oslo's superbly laidback Øya Festival returns next summer with appearances from Bon Iver and Bikini Kill.

The festival has committed itself to a 50/50 gender split on its line up, and aims to match this in 2020.

The first announcement is certainly bold, welcoming performances from Justin Vernon's mighty Bon Iver, and Riot Grrrl legends Bikini Kill.

There's a lot more to come, with Øya Festival also upping its game on green-friendly policies.

All cups used on site are reusable, while 75% of on-site waste in 2019 was recycled, leaving the site almost immaculate.

Tickets are on sale now.

Øya Festival runs between August 11th - 15th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.