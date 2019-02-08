Bon Iver Announces 'i,i' Listening Parties

Bon Iver will host listening parties at 61 locations across the globe this Wednesday (August 7th).

New album 'i,i' will be released on August 30th, but a limited number of fans will be able to get an exclusive glimpse this week.

Special listening parties will be held at a number of international locations, ranging from California to Totnes.

A limited number of two-track flexi-discs will be available at each listening party, which will play the new record in its entirety.

Here's a list of UK hosts:

Brighton, UK - Resident

Bristol, UK - Rough Trade Bristol

Edinburgh, UK - Assai Records Edinburgh

Leeds, UK - Jumbo

London, UK - Rough Trade East

London, UK - Rough Trade West

Manchester, UK - Piccadilly

Nottingham, UK - Rough Trade Nottingham

Totnes, UK - Drift

Find the full list of global events HERE.

'i,i' will be released on August 30th.

