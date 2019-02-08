Bon Iver Announces 'i,i' Listening Parties

Bon Iver will host listening parties at 61 locations across the globe this Wednesday (August 7th).
New album 'i,i' will be released on August 30th, but a limited number of fans will be able to get an exclusive glimpse this week.
Special listening parties will be held at a number of international locations, ranging from California to Totnes.
A limited number of two-track flexi-discs will be available at each listening party, which will play the new record in its entirety.
Here's a list of UK hosts:
Brighton, UK - Resident
Bristol, UK - Rough Trade Bristol
Edinburgh, UK - Assai Records Edinburgh
Leeds, UK - Jumbo
London, UK - Rough Trade East
London, UK - Rough Trade West
Manchester, UK - Piccadilly
Nottingham, UK - Rough Trade Nottingham
Totnes, UK - Drift
Find the full list of global events HERE.
'i,i' will be released on August 30th.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.