Bon Iver Announces Arena Tour For 2020

Bon Iver will play a full European arena tour in Spring 2020.

Justin Vernon's project returned with the cryptic yet overtly beautiful 'i,i', a record propelled by some wonderful live performances.

Unveiling new material during a headline slot at All Points East, Bon Iver will return to the capital next year for an arena show.

The run opens at Wembley Arena on April 26th, before hitting Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, and Glasgow.

Crossing the Irish Sea for a night at Dublin's 3Arena on May 3rd, you can find out full ticket details HERE.

Support comes from Aaron Dessner's Big 37d03d Machine.

Catch Bon Iver at the following shows:

April

26 London SSE Arena Wembley

27 Birmingham Arena

29 Leeds First Direct Arena

30 Manchester Arena

May

1 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

3 Dublin 3Arena

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.