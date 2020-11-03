Bombay Bicycle Club Postpone Their European Tour

Bombay Bicycle Club have decided to postpone their European tour.

The band were due to play a full European tour this Spring, but the ongoing spread of coronavirus has made this impossible.

With many cities capping public events at a capacity of 1000 or less, it was proving difficult to re-schedule the tour.

As a result, Bombay Bicycle Club have opted to re-schedule the tour in its entirety, blaming "current events" for the move.

The statement reads:

"We’re devastated to have to reschedule our upcoming European tour due to current events... Unfortunately the majority of the cities we were scheduled to play have put bans in place that make doing the tour impossible."

Tune in now.

Related: Is It Real? Bombay Bicycle Club's Return

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.