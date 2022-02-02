Bombay Bicycle Club For Boardmasters 2022

Bombay Bicycle Club will play this summer's edition of Boardmasters.

The coastal festival returns in August, matching surf, sea, and live music to award-winning effect.

The second wave of names has been confirmed, with indie titans Bombay Bicycle Club set to play the Cornish event.

Boardmasters is set to welcome an eclectic bill this summer, confirming appearances from The Wombats, Enny, and Self Esteem.

Mimi Webb will appear at Boardmasters, while Wigan indie tearaways The Lathums will also join the party.

Day tickets go on pre-sale this Thursday (February 4th) and hit general sale on February 5th.

Boardmasters runs between August 10th - 14th.

