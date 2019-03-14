Bombay Bicycle Club Announce Tiny London Show

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced a tiny London show.

The band signalled their reformation a few months back, and will headline this summer's Wilderness festival.

Ahead of this, the group announced two club shows in Sheffield and Cambridge, both of which sold out within seconds.

Alongside this, Bombay Bicycle Club have announced plans for an intimate London date, their first headline date in the capital since that final Earls Court show back in December 2014.

Taking place on August 1st, tickets for the show go on sale from 10am on Wednesday (July 24th).

Catch Bombay Bicycle Club at the following shows:

July

26 Sheffield Leadmill (festival warm-up) SOLD OUT

27 Cambridge Junction (festival warm-up) SOLD OUT

28 Camp Bestival East Lulworth (festival warm-up)

August

1 London Islington Assembly Hall (festival warm-up) NEW DATE

2 Oxfordshire Wilderness Festival (Headline Show)

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.