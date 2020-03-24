bluedot Present A Weekend In Outer Space

bluedot will host online festival A Weekend In Outer Space this month.

The much-loved event takes place in the shadow of a colossal telescope, with previous headliners include Kraftwerk, elbow, and more.

Sadly, bluedot can't go ahead this year due to the pandemic, but organisers have pieced together a free-to-view online weekender.

A Weekend In Outer Space takes between July 24th - 26th, and features exclusive live performances from Orbital, Daniel Avery, Roni Size, and more.

Alongside this, interviews and panels featuring Brian Cox, Ann Druyan, and more will be broadcast on the site.

Tune in HERE.

A Weekend In Outer Space runs between July 24th - 26th.

