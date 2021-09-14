Blossoms Unite With Rick Astley To Perform The Songs Of The Smiths

Rick Astley and Blossoms are set to unite for two special Smiths-themed shows.

Rick Astley joined the band for a one off festival set, taking Morrissey's role on a version of 'This Charming Man'.

Now, after lengthy hints - and no small degree of fan pressure - the two parties will unite for a pair of special shows.

The Songs Of The Smiths finds Rick Astley and Blossoms uniting, celebration the catalogue of Morrissey & Marr.

Taking place at Manchester's Albert Hall on October 8th and London's O2 Kentish Town Forum on October 9th, tickets go on sale this Friday (September 17th) at 9.30am.

Catch Rick Astley and Blossoms at the following shows:

October

8 Manchester Albert Hall

9 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

- - -