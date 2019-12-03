Blossoms Add Festival Warm Up Shows

Blossoms have announced plans for a flurry of festival warm up shows.

It's set to be a busy summer for the group, launching their own podcast, and playing sets at Community Festival, Reading and Leeds, and more.

As a warm up to these massive festival slots the band have confirmed a short burst of headline shows, including a home town performance.

Blossoms will play Cardiff on June 19th, before hitting Leicester, Lincoln, and Stoke on Trent.

Blossoms return to Stockport on June 22nd, to play Edgeley Park Stadium.

Tickets for the gigs go on sale at 9am on Friday (April 5th).

Catch Blossoms at the following shows:

June

19 Cardiff University Great Hall

20 Leicester De Montfort Hall

22 Stockport Edgeley Park

August

21 Lincoln Engine Shed

22 Stoke On Trent Victoria Hall

