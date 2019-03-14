Blood Orange, Aldous Harding Join British Summertime Hyde Park

Blood Orange, Aldous Harding and more have been added to the line up of British Summertime Hyde Park.

The new additions all play on July 13th, joining headliners Florence + The Machine and The National at the central London event.

Tickets are on sale now, with Blood Orange returning to London for a special set.

Other guests include the wonderful Aldous Harding, who will release a brand new album through 4AD later in the year.

Marlon Williams will perform at Barclaycard presents British Summertime Hyde Park, with Mercury nominees Let's Eat Grandma and Goat Girl also being added to the bill.

Tickets are on sale now. Florence + The Machine, The National play Barclaycard presents British Summertime on July 13th.

