Blondie Partner With Z2 Comics For New Graphic Novel

Blondie will release a brand new graphic novel later this year.

The book is named Against The Odds and finds the New York icons working alongside Z2 Comics.

Due for release in Autumn, it will incorporate references to some of their most iconic tracks, alongside a few deep cuts.

Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti pen the tome, following their lauded work on DC Comics character Harley Quinn.

It's set to be a busy year for Blondie, who are also set to collate their work in Cuba back in 2019 for short film and soundtrack project 'BLONDIE: VIVIR EN LA HABANA'.

Alongside archive endeavour 'BLONDIE 1974-1982: Against The Odds' the band are also working on fresh material, with producer John Congleton set to chair their 12th album.

Order Blondie's graphic novel Against The Odds HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.