Blondie, Garbage Confirm Huge 2021 Tour

Blondie and Garbage will hit the road next year.

The new tour has been confirmed for 2021, and it includes a host of UK shows.

The return of the legendary New Yorkers to British soil, Blondie will be accompanied by the colossal force of Garbage.

Yep, Debbie Harry and Shirley Manson prowling the same stage - something to behold, for sure.

Slated for November 2021, Against The Odds hits Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Hull, Nottingham, Brighton, London, Glasgow, Leeds, and more.

Debbie Harry says: “Next year's UK tour is more meaningful to me perhaps than the very first time Blondie played there in the mid '70s. The UK has always been a special place to us, and being able to come back to perform there after sitting out most of 2020 is very exciting.”

She adds: “Blondie toured with Garbage during 2017 and we look forward to doing it again. We had a wild ride! All tours are rarely the same, however, I really hope the new Blondie/Garbage concert events are even better. I have always been a fan of Garbage (and of Shirley Manson dating back to her days in Goodbye Mr Makenzie). Along with Butch, Steve, Duke and Eric this band set the stage on fire. I can’t wait to play these shows with them!”

Shirley Manson says: “We are thrilled to be joining Blondie on this tour of the UK. They have been an enormous influence and inspiration to all of us in Garbage and it is always an honour to share the stage with such trailblazers.”

General sale opens on Friday (October 23rd) at 10am.

Dates are as follows:

November

6 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

8 Birmingham Utilita Arena

9 Manchester AO Arena

11 Hull Bonus Arena

12 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

14 Brighton The Brighton Centre

16 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

18 London The O2 Arena

20 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

21 Leeds First Direct Arena

