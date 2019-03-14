Black Midi, The Orielles, Gabe Gurnsey For Sounds From The Other City Festival

Salford festival Sounds From The Other City returns on May 5th with a huge selection of new artists.

The event has grown from its DIY roots to become one of the North's premiere all-day events, a superb showcase for breaking talent.

Taking place on May 5th at venues around Salford, Sounds From The Other City will grab a performance from incendiary London outfit Black Midi.

Halifax indie types The Orielles will take part, with Factory Floor's Gabe Gurnsey performing a blistering set of solo electronics.

Other names on the bill include Ménage à Trois, Cocaine Piss, BABii, Barney Artist, Withered Hand, Upset Stomach, and Sneaks.

It's a bumper crop from the event - in 2018 more than 1500 attended Sounds From The Other City.

Tickets are on sale now.

Sounds From The Other City takes place on May 5th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.