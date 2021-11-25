Black Country, New Road Postpone UK Tour

Black Country, New Road have postponed their upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

The group's debut album 'For the first time' landed earlier this year, garnering across the board acclaim and a Mercury nomination.

Tour dates have included new sketches and ideas, with Black Country, New Road set to commence a fresh string of concerts this month.

Sadly, it's not to be. In a new announcement the band have postponed the upcoming shows, due to an "ongoing illness".

The message reads: “We are sorry to announce that due to the ongoing illness within the band we are in the unfortunate position of having to postpone our remaining 2021 dates in the UK and Ireland...”

“We are working on rescheduling these dates in 2022. Ticket holders for Manchester, Bristol and Dublin will have their ticket valid for the already announced April show[s]. Ticket holders for the other shows will be notified when a new show is announced in the new year and their ticket will be valid for this show.”

Sad times - hope to see Black Country, New Road back out there soon.

Ticketing info for relevant shows herehttps://t.co/fp6WA9Hux5 pic.twitter.com/VFxr0A06q4 — BlackCountry,NewRoad (@BCNRband) November 25, 2021

- - -

Black Country, New Road will release second album 'Ants From Up There' on February 4th.