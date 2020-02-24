Björk Confirms Orchestral Tour

Björk has confirmed plans for a full orchestral tour.

The Icelandic artist played a sensational show at London's O2 Arena last year, and opened 2020 by confirming a stand alone festival date.

Set to play Blue Dot Festival, Björk has now expanded this to become a full orchestral tour.

Re-working elements of her catalogue to orchestral accompaniment, the singer will play Moscow, Helsinki, Berlin, and Paris.

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (February 28th).

Björk will play the following shows:

July

2 Moscow Crocus Music Hall

6 Helsinki Hartwall Arena

9 Berlin Waldbühne Open Air

17 Paris Siene Musicale

20 Paris Siene Musicale

26 Cheshire Bluedot Festival

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.