Bird On The Wire Announce 10th Anniversary All-Dayer

London live events promoters Bird On The Wire will celebrate their 10th anniversary with a special all-day bash.

Firm fixtures on the capital's music scene, Bird On The Wire's expertly curated events deliver special performances in special venues.

Launching in 2009 with an intimate three day bash in Dalston, Bird On The Wire reach their 10th birthday this Spring.

Hosting a 10th anniversary all-dayer in Hackney Wick, East London on April 13th, the party will utilise new venue Studio 9294.

Guests include London collective 404, hotly tipped group Black Country, New Road, six-piece band Great Dad, London-based Martha Skye Murphy, and Brighton's own Squid.

Tickets are on sale now.

Bird On The Wire's 10th anniversary party takes place at Studio 9294 on April 13th.

