Billie Eilish Confirms UK Arena Shows For 2020

Billie Eilish has announced some arena dates for 2020.

The America artist is having a storming summer, with her Reading and Leeds spots garnering jaw-dropping crowds.

A de facto headline slot, Billie Eilish will take her WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR to the UK next summer.

It's a step up for the songwriter, opening the UK leg at Manchester Arena before hitting Birmingham on July 24th.

Playing two - count 'em! - nights at London's O2 Arena, tickets go on sale next Friday (October 4th) at 9am.

Catch Billie Eilish at the following shows:

July

21 Manchester Arena

22 Manchester Arena

24 Birmingham Arena

26 London The O2

27 London The O2

