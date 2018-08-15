Billie Eilish Announce New UK Shows

Billie Eilish has shared plans for a massive new UK tour early next year.

The teenage pop provocateur is causing all manner of headlines, and her profile adorns the current cover of Clash.

With each new statement from Billie seeming to go viral, news of a fresh batch of UK shows has sent fans into overdrive.

Hitting Manchester's Ritz venue on February 27th, Billie Eilish then plays Glasgow and Birmingham.

Closing with a show at London's historic Shepherds Bush Empire, a pre-sale for fans goes live on Wednesday (August 29th).

Tickets go on sale on Friday (August 31st) from 9am.

Catch Billie Eilish at the following shows:

February

27 Manchester O2 Ritz

28 Glasgow SWG3 TV Studio

March

2 Birmingham Institute

4 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

