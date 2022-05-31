Bikini Kill Cancel European, UK Shows Due To COVID

The run includes their Primavera set...
Robin Murray
Live
31 · 05 · 2022

Robin Murray /
Live
/ / 31 · 05 · 2022
0

Bikini Kill have cancelled their upcoming European tour.

The Riot Grrrl legends were set to touch down in Europe for an all-too-rare batch of live shows, including a Primavera set.

Sadly, a member of the Bikini Kill touring party has contracted COVID, leading to the tour being cancelled.

In a note to fans, Bikini Kill said they were "extremely sorry" and blamed COVID, alongside "other circumstances beyond our control".

Refunds are now available from point of purchase. Find the statement below.

- - -

Photo Credit: Dean Kelm

- - -

bikini kill
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next