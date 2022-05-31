Bikini Kill Cancel European, UK Shows Due To COVID

Bikini Kill have cancelled their upcoming European tour.

The Riot Grrrl legends were set to touch down in Europe for an all-too-rare batch of live shows, including a Primavera set.

Sadly, a member of the Bikini Kill touring party has contracted COVID, leading to the tour being cancelled.

In a note to fans, Bikini Kill said they were "extremely sorry" and blamed COVID, alongside "other circumstances beyond our control".

Refunds are now available from point of purchase. Find the statement below.

We're extremely sorry to announce that due to a band member testing positive for covid & other circumstances beyond our control we will be canceling our upcoming appearance at Primavera Festival and our June EU/UK shows. Please contact the venues for any q's regarding refunds. — Bikini Kill (@theebikinikill) May 31, 2022

Photo Credit: Dean Kelm

