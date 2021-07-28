Biffy Clyro To Co-Headline Reading And Leeds 2021

Biffy Clyro will co-headline this year's Reading and Leeds festival.

The Scottish rock giants will return to the dual-site festival, plotting their third headline performance at the event.

Biffy Clyro will bring out all the stops for their co-headline spot, marking a return to live action for the Scottish trio.

Elsewhere, Irish No. 1 types Inhaler will perform, joined on the bill by alt-pop riser Holly Humberstone, drill crossover star Russ Millions, South London's Blanco, mercurial rap force Kam-Bu, and Trillary Banks.

Taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend - August 28th - 30th - the announcement coincides with confirmation of the running order to both the BBC Music Introducing Stage and the Late Night Leeds line-ups.

Tickets are on sale now.

Reading and Leeds Festival takes place between August 28th - 30th.

