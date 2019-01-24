Better Oblivion Community Center Share 'Dylan Thomas' Video

Better Oblivion Community Center have shared a new video for 'Dylan Thomas'.

The project surprised fans with a full album last week, uniting the potent talents of Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers.

Out now, it won immediate critical acclaim, and now a Better Oblivion Community Center highlight is getting the video treatment.

'Dylan Thomas' references the fabled Welsh poet, and the video was directed by Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner.

Zauner explains: "Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst are two of my favorite songwriters and lyricists of our time, so it was an honor to get to work with them on the visuals for their new project together."

"As always I worked with Adam Kolodny, my DP and creative collaborator to bring this cross between an Eyes Wide Shut LA mansion party and the Great Northern Hotel to life."

Tune in now.

Catch Better Oblivion Community Center at the following shows:

May

10 Bristol 02 Academy Bristol

11 London Shepherd's Bush Empire

12 Manchester Ritz

Photo Credit: Nik Freitas

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.