Belle & Sebastian Announce UK, European Shows

Glasgow indie pop legends Belle & Sebastian have laid out plans for a huge UK and European tour.

The band last went out on the road in 2019, with the pandemic curtailing their ever-industrious touring activities.

Stuart Murdoch led meditation classes online, while sprightly live album 'What to Look for in Summer' kept fans placated.

2022 promises more IRL pleasures, with Belle & Sebastian opening their freshly announced UK shows in Aberdeen on January 31st.

Hitting Edinburgh, Hull, Leicester, and Cardiff, the tour winds around the country before finishing in Motherwell on February 22nd.

Featuring two nights at London's Roundhouse, tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (June 18th) at 10am.

Dates are as follows:

January

31 Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

February

1 Edinburgh Usher Hall

3 Hull University Union Asylum

4 Leicester De Montfort Hall

6 Cardiff Great Hall

7 Manchester Academy

9 Liverpool Olympia

10 Southampton 02 Guildhall

11 Brighton The Dome

13 Cambridge Corn Exchange

14 London The Roundhouse

15 London The Roundhouse

17 Birmingham 02 Academy

18 Sheffield 02 Academy

19 Newcastle 02 City Hall

21 Motherwell Concert Hall

Photo Credit: Rachel Keenan

- - -