Belle & Sebastian Announce Short Run Of UK Shows

Belle & Sebastian have confirmed plans for a short run of UK shows this summer.

The Glasgow group are set to host the Boaty weekender in August, a cruise across the Mediterranean with help from some indie luminaries.

Ahead of this the band will play a brief UK run, opening in Sheffield on July 2nd before hitting Manchester and Oxford.

Tickets are on sale now.

It's a busy spell for the group - when Clash caught up with singer Stuart Murdoch earlier in the year he spoke about recording their new album, as well as working on the soundtrack for Simon Bird’s upcoming film, Days Of The Bagnold Summer.

Catch up on that interview HERE.

Catch Belle & Sebastian at the following shows:

July

2 Sheffield Leadmill

3 Manchester Albert Hall

4 Oxford O2 Academy Oxford

