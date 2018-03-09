Belle & Sebastian Announce Boaty Weekender Line Up

Belle & Sebastian have confirmed the first names on the line up their inaugural floating festival the Boaty Weekender.

The band famously kick-started the holiday camp indie festival with the Bowlie Weekender, and have now turned their attention to a Mediterrannean cruise.

Launching next summer - August 8th - 12th - the Boaty Weekender will be curated by Belle & Sebastian and is set to feature a live set from the band themselves.

They comment: "The Boaty Weekender: a sail around the Med, a nice little trip with friends, some of the best people, in some of the best places!" The line up is brimming with surprises, including a rare spot from much-loved Scottish group Camera Obscura, Mogwai, Django Django, Alvvays, The Buzzcocks, Japanese Breakfast, Honeyblood, HINDS, Kelly Lee Owens, Nilüfer Yanya, Whyte Horses, Tracyanne and Danny.

There's more to come - watch the announcement video below.

The Boaty Weekender runs between August 8th - 12th.

For tickets to the latest Belle & Sebastian shows click HERE.

Photo Credit: Gaelle Beri

