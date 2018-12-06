Belladrum Festival To Host Scott Hutchison Tribute

Scotland's Belladrum Festival is set to host a special tribute to Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison.

The band were due to play the event this summer, located in a beautiful part of the Scottish Highlands.

Sadly, events have overtaken them. The loss of Scott Hutchison means their set won't now go ahead, with Belladrum - also known as the Tartan Heart festival - deciding to host a tribute to the singer.

2008 album 'The Midnight Organ Fight' will be played in full, accompanied by a video message, while a collection will be held on site for a charity chosen by the band.

Belladrum was one of Frightened Rabbit's favourite places to play, and they returned to the site multiple times.

Scott Hutchison once said: "We have grown with Belladrum, we started off in a small tent here and then we have gone up and up every time. It’s down to Belladrum giving us the chance to do that and the chance to say yeah we are a main stage act."

Belladrum festival runs between August 2nd - 4th.

Related: Old, Old Fashioned - Scott Hutchison Remembered

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.