Behind The Scenes With Lolo Zouaï

Lolo Zouaï has an insatiable sense of curiosity.

The multi-lingual pop phenomenon embraces inspiration wherever she can find it, all throughout her non-stop travels.

It's part of what lit up her excellent album 'High Highs To Low Lows', and it shines through in her radiant live shows.

Lolo returned to London this week, playing a completely sold out show at Shoreditch club XOYO.

But that's not all - meeting fans, hitting up friends, the trip became a creative statement in her own right.

Lolo Zouaï took a series of snaps, allowing fans to catch a behind the scenes glimpse of her life.

Check 'em out up top...

Related: Hit 'Em With The Bilingual - Clash Meets Lolo Zouaï

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.