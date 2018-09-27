Bastille Announce Intimate UK Shows

Bastille have announced a series intimate UK and Ireland shows.

The project recently entered the studio with Marshmello, resulting in smash hit single 'Happier'.

Out now, it's become a trans-Atlantic hit, and Bastille aim to take this energy back into the studio with them.

Looking ahead, Bastille have confirmed plans for a short UK and Ireland tour, containing some special shows.

They explain: “We’ve spent most of this last year working on loads of new music and touring different versions of our songs so now we’re excited to head back out and revisit more intimate rooms and play a bunch of new songs in the lead up to our new album...”

Check out Bastille's performance from Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.

Catch Bastille at the following shows:

January

27 Dublin Olympia Theatre

29 Birmingham O2 Academy

February

1 Brighton Centre

4 Manchester Victoria Warehouse

6 Glasgow O2 Academy

9 London O2 Academy Brixton

