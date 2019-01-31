Basement Jaxx, Ms Dynamite, Shy FX For South West Four

Basement Jaxx, Ms Dynamite and Shy FX have been added to the line up for South West Four.

The two day festival takes place on Clapham Common, and returns in 2019 with a bigger line up than ever.

New additions include dance giants Basement Jaxx, with Mercury winner Ms Dynamite taking control of the South West Four stage.

Legendary producer Shy FX remains at the cutting edge, and he's set to light a fire at this year's instalment of the South London festival.

With other new names including Casisdead and Alison Wonderland, South West Four is set to retain its position as one of London's most in-demand weekenders.

Tickets are on sale now.

South West Four runs between August 24th - 25th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.