Avril Lavigne Cancels UK, European Shows

Avril Lavigne has cancelled her European tour.

The songwriter made her comeback with 'Head Above Water' last year, a record acclaimed for its bite, and its lyrical honesty.

Out now - Clash review HERE - the record was to be followed by a full international tour.

Avril Lavigne was set to play Manchester and London as part of this, but the ongoing spread of coronavirus has made this impossible.

Deciding to pull the shows, Avril Lavigne posted a heartfelt apology to fans:

IMPORTANT TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT pic.twitter.com/LpMijo8AsG — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) March 12, 2020

