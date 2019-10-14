Avril Lavigne Announces UK Shows For 2020

Avril Lavigne has announced a pair of UK shows for 2020.

The Canadian artist returned earlier this year, releasing her long-awaited new album 'Head Above Water'.

In the Clash review we wrote:

"From an all-baring album cover of monochromatic nudity that’s meant to reiterate her growth into a serious song-writer to the poignant title of the album ‘Head Above Water’- everything about the record is meant to represent growth and fights won..."

Now Avril Lavigne has announced plans for a full European tour in 2020. Taking her 'Head Above Water' shows across the Atlantic, she's confirmed two UK dates on her itinerary.

The songwriter will play London's Brixton Academy on April 1st, then hits Manchester Apollo on April 2nd.

She explains...

“We had the most amazing time performing on the US Head Above Water Tour! I can’t believe how quickly it went by. Seeing all your faces each night and feeling your energy was exactly what I needed.”

“I truly missed being up on stage, singing with you and this has brought me so much happiness which is why I’m even more excited to announce that I’ll be taking the Head Above Water Tour worldwide next year with dates in Europe, Japan, China and Southeast Asia!”

Catch Avril Lavigne at the following shows:

April

1 London O2 Academy Brixton

2 Manchester O2 Apollo

