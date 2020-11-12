Arlo Parks Joins Iceland Airwaves Line Up

Arlo Parks joins a new wave of names confirmed for this year's Iceland Airwaves.

With Iceland managing to get COVID largely under control, it seems as though it's full steam ahead for this year's Iceland Airwaves.

Returning to a host of venues in Reykjavik, new additions to the line up include BRIT nominee Arlo Parks.

Elsewhere, you can soak up sets from Smoothboi Ezra, South London's own Wu-Lu, and newcomers such as Francis of Delirium, Countess Malaise, and Aron Can.

Here's a full list of new additions...

Arlo Parks (UK), Aron Can, Axel Flóvent, Bartees Strange (US), Countess Malaise, Denise Chaila (IE), Eydís Evensen, Francis of Delirium (LU), Holdgervlar, Inspector Spacetime, KAMARA (NO), Kælan Mikla, KeiyaA (US), Kristin Sesselja, Laufey, Magnús Jóhann, Ouse, Power Paladin, Sad Night Dynamite (UK), Smoothboi Ezra (IE), Snny, Superserious, TootArd (Golan Heights), The Vintage Caravan, Tuys (LU), Tyson (UK), Vök, Wu-Lu (UK)

The fresh talent join previously announced names such as Porridge Radio, Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu, Dry Cleaning, and Crack Cloud.

Tickets are on sale now - grab them HERE.

Iceland Airwaves runs between November 3rd - 6th.

