Ariana Grande Is Headlining Manchester Pride

Ariana Grande is set to headline Manchester Pride this summer.

The pop icon will forever be bound to the city following the horrific attack on her fans following a show at Manchester Arena.

Returning to Manchester, Ariana Grande will headline Manchester Pride with what will surely be an emotional, spectacular performance.

Running between August 23rd - 26th, the bill also finds room for Years & Years, Hercules and Love Affair, Lady Leshurr, and a DJ set from Basement Jaxx.

Here's the announce:

MANCHESTER PRIDE FESTIVAL 2019 LINEUP REVEALED!



TICKETS: https://t.co/iVhrvkri6a



Head to Facebook to enter our competition - we have a HUGE prize up for grabs! https://t.co/2PhdvRTYzq



Sponsored by @boohoo @boohooMAN pic.twitter.com/IWH8UNy32T — Manchester Pride (@ManchesterPride) February 25, 2019

Manchester Pride runs between August 23rd - 26th.

