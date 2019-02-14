Ariana Grande Adds More 'Sweetener' UK Shows

Ariana Grande has added more UK shows to her Sweetener tour.

The American star is busy breaking records, recently joining Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Justin Bieber as the only artists to ever score three No.1 singles in under 100 days.

Currently on a red hot streak, her incoming UK shows sold out almost instantly after going on sale earlier this year.

Looking ahead, Ariana Grande has added two nights at London's O2 Arena, taking place on October 15th and 16th.

Support comes from Ella Mai, while tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday (June 14th).

Catch Ariana Grande at the following shows:

October

15 London O2 Arena

16 London O2 Arena

