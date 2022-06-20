Are The Chemical Brothers Set To Play A Secret Glastonbury Set?

The Chemical Brothers could play a secret Glastonbury festival set this weekend.

The full line up for Glastonbury has been confirmed, but - as ever - a few slots remain undisclosed.

The surprise factor is a Glastonbury tradition, with a select batch of high profile slots being kept under wraps.

George Ezra is likely to play the John Peel Stage on Sunday, with the songwriter placing some pretty-damn-strong hints on social media.

Alongside this, The Chemical Brothers are tipped to fill the 11pm, Friday night slot at Arcadia, the mammoth dance arena on Worthy Farm.

The duo played a full live set at the Other Stage in 2019, but this looks to be a DJ slot - the group have done their best to stoke the rumour...

Nothing confirmed as yet, but you'll be the first to know!

- - -