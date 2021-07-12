Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails For Primavera Sound In To Los Angeles

Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, and Lorde will headline the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles.

The festival's much-anticipated move to LA will actually take place in 2022, augmenting its European commitments.

Hosted at the LA State Historic State Park, Primavera Sound LA runs over the weekend of September 16th - 18th.

Arctic Monkeys will headline, joined by industrial gods Nine Inch Nails, and Kiwi pop visionary Lorde.

The first batch of 59 confirmations also includes James Blake, Faye Webster, Arca, Bicep, Clairo, Darkside, Danny L Harle, and King Krule.

Mitski will perform at the festival, while other names on the bill include Tierra Whack, Stereolab, Kim Gordon, and Low.

Ticket pre-sale opens on December 10th.

