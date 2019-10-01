Aphex Twin, Four Tet For The Warehouse Project

Aphex Twin and Four Tet are amongst the new additions to The Warehouse Project.
The long-running Manchester event series recently moved to a new location, utilising the revamped Mayfield Depot space close to Piccadilly Station.
New additions include Warp legend Aphex Twin, while Four Tet is also set to perform at the Warehouse Project.
Other new names on the bill include Skrillex, Bicep, and a special Hallowe'en event pieced together by Annie Mac.
The three-month event series culminates with a New Year bash, the line up of which will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Co-founder Sam Kandel commented:
“Without doubt, WHP19 has been the most challenging and exciting season to program since WHP began. As has been the case with every WHP venue that has gone before, we don’t really know how long it will be around, so our thought was that we need to make the most of it for the time it’s available.”
New line up as follows:
Sep 20 Aphex Twin Curates, Depot
Sep 21 Welcome to the Depot, Depot
Oct 04 The Martinez Brothers – All Night Long, Mayfield Depot
Oct 05 Metropolis, Depot Oct 11 WHP Presents, Mayfield Depot
Oct 12 FAC51 – THE HACIENDA, Mayfield Depot
Oct 18 Mura Masa presents Raw Youth Collage, Depot
Oct 19 Adam Beyer presents Drumcode, Mayfield Depot
Oct 25 WHP presents Camelphat, Mayfield Depot
Oct 26 Curated by Four Tet, Mayfield Depot
Nov 02 Annie Mac’s Halloween Spectacular, Mayfield Depot
Nov 08 Trick, Mayfield Depot
Nov 09 Homobloc Festival 2019, Mayfield Depot
Nov 13 Flume, Depot
Nov 15 SONNY FODERA – RISE UK TOUR, Victoria Warehouse
Nov 22 APE & Metropolis presents, Mayfield Depot
Nov 23 Skepta, Depot Nov 29 Anjunabeats, Mayfield Depot
Nov 30 Feel My Bicep, Mayfield Depot
December 05 Underworld, Mayfield Depot
Dec 06 Paradise, Mayfield Depot
Dec 21 Fatboy Slim, Mayfield Depot
Dec 31 New Years Eve at the Warehouse Project, Mayfield Depot
Jan 01 New Years Day – All Day Long, Mayfield Depot
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.