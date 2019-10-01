Aphex Twin, Four Tet For The Warehouse Project

Aphex Twin and Four Tet are amongst the new additions to The Warehouse Project.

The long-running Manchester event series recently moved to a new location, utilising the revamped Mayfield Depot space close to Piccadilly Station.

New additions include Warp legend Aphex Twin, while Four Tet is also set to perform at the Warehouse Project.

Other new names on the bill include Skrillex, Bicep, and a special Hallowe'en event pieced together by Annie Mac.

The three-month event series culminates with a New Year bash, the line up of which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Co-founder Sam Kandel commented:

“Without doubt, WHP19 has been the most challenging and exciting season to program since WHP began. As has been the case with every WHP venue that has gone before, we don’t really know how long it will be around, so our thought was that we need to make the most of it for the time it’s available.”

New line up as follows:

Sep 20 Aphex Twin Curates, Depot

Sep 21 Welcome to the Depot, Depot

Oct 04 The Martinez Brothers – All Night Long, Mayfield Depot

Oct 05 Metropolis, Depot Oct 11 WHP Presents, Mayfield Depot

Oct 12 FAC51 – THE HACIENDA, Mayfield Depot

Oct 18 Mura Masa presents Raw Youth Collage, Depot

Oct 19 Adam Beyer presents Drumcode, Mayfield Depot

Oct 25 WHP presents Camelphat, Mayfield Depot

Oct 26 Curated by Four Tet, Mayfield Depot

Nov 02 Annie Mac’s Halloween Spectacular, Mayfield Depot

Nov 08 Trick, Mayfield Depot

Nov 09 Homobloc Festival 2019, Mayfield Depot

Nov 13 Flume, Depot

Nov 15 SONNY FODERA – RISE UK TOUR, Victoria Warehouse

Nov 22 APE & Metropolis presents, Mayfield Depot

Nov 23 Skepta, Depot Nov 29 Anjunabeats, Mayfield Depot

Nov 30 Feel My Bicep, Mayfield Depot

December 05 Underworld, Mayfield Depot

Dec 06 Paradise, Mayfield Depot

Dec 21 Fatboy Slim, Mayfield Depot

Dec 31 New Years Eve at the Warehouse Project, Mayfield Depot

Jan 01 New Years Day – All Day Long, Mayfield Depot

