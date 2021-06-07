Anne-Marie Confirms Special THERAPY - The Live Experience Streaming Event

Annie-Marie has laid out plans for new one-off streaming event THERAPY - The Live Experience.

The pop star's new album 'THERAPY' hits home on July 23rd, and she'll bring it to life for a special event.

THERAPY - The Live Experience takes place on August 7th, a global live-steam that finds the multi award-winning artist teaming with On Air.

Delivered in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos, Anne-Marie will be joined by a live band for the show.

She comments...

“I cannot wait to a very special performance of my new album ‘THERAPY’ for you all. I’ve missed performing so much and this is the closest thing we are going to get at the moment! So, I have to imagine you all in my mind and that you’re there with me, singing every lyric. We’re going to go on a rollercoaster rider of emotions, so don’t hold back! LET IT OUT!! Scream, shout, dance, cry and smile. I can’t wait.”

Tickets go on general sale from Friday (July 9th) at 10am.

Anne-Marie will broadcast THERAPY - The Live Experience on August 7th at 7pm BST.

- - -