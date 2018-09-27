Anne-Marie Announces Enormous 2019 Shows

Anne-Marie has announced a series of huge live shows for 2019.

The pop star is enjoying a stellar 12 months, notching up her biggest hits yet and releasing some stellar collaborations.

2019 promises more personal highs, with the pop star announcing some of her largest headline shows to date.

Opening in Bournemouth on May 21st, the tour hits Cardiff, Leicester, and Leeds, before hitting Edinburgh's Usher Hall.

Ending with a show at London's eventim Apollo on June 12th, the ticket pre-sale opens from 10am on Wednesday (October 3rd) before general sale opens on Friday (October 5th) at 10am.

Catch Anne-Marie at the following shows:

May

21 Bournemouth O2 Academy

23 Southend-on-Sea Cliffs Pavilion

24 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

25 Leicester De Montfort Hall

27 Leeds O2 Academy

28 Sheffield O2 Academy

29 Edinburgh Usher Hall

31 Belfast Waterfront

June

1 Dublin 3Arena

3 Liverpool Guild of Students

4 Newcastle O2 Academy

6 Reading The Hexagon

7 Swindon Oasis Centre

8 Brighton Dome Concert Hall

10 Norwich UEA

12 London Eventim Apollo

For tickets to the latest Anne-Marie shows click HERE.

