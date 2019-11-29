Angel Olsen, Charli XCX For Mad Cool 2020

Angel Olsen and Charli XCX are amongst the massive list of announcements for Mad Cool 2020.

The Madrid festival is putting itself on the map with some stellar line ups, and next summer looks to be a game-changer.

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish will hit Madrid for the event, with new additions including wonderful American songwriter Angel Olsen.

UK future-pop force Charli XCX will perform at Mad Cool, with other additions including The Regrettes, Easy Life, and Cherry Glazerr.

Club-centric bookings include Floating Points, Peggy Gou, Leon Vynehall, and techno force Nina Kraviz, adding a fresh dimension to the festival.

It's a huge announcement from the Spanish organisers, with Rex Orange County, Tom Misch, Phoebe Bridgers, Ashnikko, and Highly Suspect.

Tickets go on sale this weekend.

Mad Cool 2020 runs between July 8th - 11th.

