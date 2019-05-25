All Points East 2020 Has Been Cancelled

All Points East has been cancelled.

The London event was due to take place in Victoria Park in May, with a host of huge performances.

The ongoing spread of coronavirus has crushed live music across Europe, leading to a string of festival cancellations.

Sadly, despite exploring all possibilities, All Points East will not go ahead this year.

In a statement to ticket holders the team expressed their disappointment, with refunds now available from point of purchase.

Here's the statement in full.

We're sad to say that All Points East will not be taking place in 2020. Please read our statement in full below or at https://t.co/OaaLQQxmZs. Stay safe, and see you next year. pic.twitter.com/f6OpaUuHqX — allpointseastuk (@allpointseastuk) March 27, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.