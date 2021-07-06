Alfie Templeman, Flyte, The Staves For Beyond The Woods Festival

Alfie Templeman will join the party at this year's Beyond The Woods Festival.

The festival returns to Stourton Woods in Lincolnshire this summer, spread across the weekend of August 6th - 8th.

The Staves and Flyte will perform, joined on the bill by soaring indie prodigy Alfie Templeman.

The teenage troubadour leaps on board a packed line up, including the likes of APRE, Sad Boys Club, VISTAS, Project Hilts and more.

Abbie McCarthy has helped pick out some new names for a Good Karma Club takeover, which will boast sets from joesef, Baby Queen, Luz, and Master Peace.

The broadcaster and new music champion comments: “Bring on Beyond The Woods festival this summer! I've managed to get five of my favourite new acts on one stage in Alfie Templeman, Joesef, Baby Queen, Luz & Master Peace - this is going to be one HUGE party!”

Beyond The Woods Festival 2021 takes place on August 6th - 8th.

- - -